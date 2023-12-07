Fargo’s Mayor speaks out after Fargodome vote fails

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is back to the drawing board for the city of Fargo as their Fargodome expansion project failed Tuesday night in a special election. The city of Fargo was asking for $140 million dollars to update the Dome and add a neighboring convention center in the north Fargo area.

Wednesday, city leaders tell Valley News Live they will need to gather together to figure out how they’ll get to that 60 percent threshold and have the vote pass. City officials say there were a few factors that they are looking at as to why the vote was 51.7% and not at least at 60%. One of which was raising the sales tax. The quarter of one percent increase would have taken the sales tax to 7.75% for the next 20 years, but inflation has already been impacting people’s wallets.

“It’s been a difficult year, inflation is high, I don’t think that people have a lot of disposable money, they felt hurt, they’re not doing as many things as they do. So apart of it is the climate, we’re a little adverse to taxes right now. because of where our economy sits right now,” says Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

There’s another thought that city officials say they could have instead of having both an expansion of the Fargodome and a new convention center-- pick one or the other to have on the ballot.

Mahoney says: “So you might put it out as here do you just want to remodel the Fargodome ‘cause there may be some people that, that’s really what they want. The convention center has always been controversial, and in my mind that’s kind of one of the issues you have. Some people understand it or don’t understand it. The idea of combining the two was that you could use the same staff.”

Voter turnout wasn’t as high as city leaders thought it was going to be. There were just under 8,000 total votes.

Mayor Mahoney says we might hear about talks another Fargodome expansion vote soon, and there is a possibility that we see the question asked again in June. He says numbers show that more people make their way out to the polls in those elections, and while that could lead to more no’s... it could also lead to more yes’s.

