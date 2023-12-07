Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police look for suspected red kettle thieves

A man and woman are suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from West Acres on December 4.
A man and woman are suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from West Acres on December 4.(Fargo Police)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who may have stolen a Salvation Army Red Kettle from West Acres Mall on Monday.

The Salvation Army says the theft happened just before their driver was set to pick it up shortly after 8:00 p.m. on December 4.

Fargo Police posted surveillance pictures of a man and a woman, who they say are suspected in the theft. If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to contact the Fargo Police Department.

