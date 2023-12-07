Family displaced after fire at Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is displaced after a fire at a Grand Forks home Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 324 Walnut St.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story. They were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The family was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is helping them with their needs.

Investigators say a candle is to blame for the blaze.

