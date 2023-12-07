Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Family displaced after fire at Grand Forks home

Investigators say a candle is to blame for the blaze.
House fire generic
House fire generic(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is displaced after a fire at a Grand Forks home Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 324 Walnut St.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story. They were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The family was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is helping them with their needs.

Investigators say a candle is to blame for the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargoans could vote at the Fargo Civic Center, Fargodome or the Ramada.
Fargo voters reject FARGODOME expansion proposal
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say
E-Learning day Wednesday for Bemidji students
E-learning day Wednesday after “credible threat” in Bemidji
George Tibert
Update: Case dismissed against man accused of firing shots at Walsh County home
Moorhead Police
Man arrested after entering Moorhead family’s home and refusing to leave

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy dies during pursuit
Mercer County deputy killed
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy dies during pursuit
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
West Fargo family says they became sick from black mold in apartment
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News December 6 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News December 6 - Part 1