Cramer charged with manslaughter in death of ND deputy

Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 42-year-old man, who authorities say caused the death of a deputy in Mercer County, North Dakota, is now charged in court.

Ian Matthew Cramer is charged with manslaughter, fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension. Ian Cramer is the son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Bismarck Police Department received a report of a stolen SUV being driven by Ian Cramer on Wednesday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office located Cramer and the SUV near Hazen. When law enforcement approached Cramer, they say he drove off, and they followed in pursuit.

The Highway Patrol says Cramer crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on a roadside approach with emergency lights on. Deputy Martin was standing outside the vehicle and died after the impact from Cramer’s vehicle, pushed the patrol vehicle into him.

The North Dakota Highway say 53-year-old Paul Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s office and is survived by his wife and three children.

Ian Cramer is scheduled for his initial court appearance in Mercer County Court on Friday, December 8.

