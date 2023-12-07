Community still questioning future of Country Greenery flower shop

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There’s still more questions than answers after Country Greenery, a popular downtown Moorhead business, closed it’s doors abruptly. Last week, a sign was posted on the door simply stating, “Country Greenery is temporarily closed.”

Now, about one week after the sign was posted, we’re learning communication between employees and customers is very limited, if any at all. Customers told us last week they placed orders with the floral shop, but claim their flowers were never delivered, and have received no correspondence about their orders.

They also tell us they’re confused about who to contact, as the phone lines have been disconnected for a week and the business’ website has since been taken down.

Creative Professional, Bill Greaves, spent long hours working for the shop all the way from United Kingdom after owner Bill Cater hired him to enhance their online presence.

After spending days designing the website, Greaves says he never received any form of payment for all of the work he did. After sending the invoices, he says Cater owes him $5,000 dollars.

Greaves claims he’s now being ignored after numerous attempts to collect payment. He says, “Everything just went quiet, like nothing. No response to me, he just dropped off the radar. He literally will not respond to me.”

Frustrated and angry, Greaves tells us he was able to connect with others who are in the same position. “I found people who were actually in the same position I was in, in the sense they were all owed money for various contractor and freelance work they were doing.”

According to Google, Country Greenery has two open locations: 17 5th Street South in Moorhead, and 5675 26th Avenue South, Suite 104, in Fargo. Both of these locations are now closed.

This has Greaves and customers left wondering if they will ever hear back, and what the future holds for Country Greenery.

We still have yet to receive a response back from them after reaching out via social media.

