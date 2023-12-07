Bemidji’s superintendent speaks out after credible threat made to school

BEMIJDI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji residents are breathing a sign of relief Wednesday. A boy - under the age of 18- was arrested in connection to a threat that closed Bemidji schools today.

Late Tuesday night, Bemidji superintendent Jeremy Olson sent an email he hoped he’s never have to send.

There was a ‘credible threat’ made against an ISD 31 school and a specific staff member. Olson learned of the threat from law enforcement.

“They just gave me a general summary of the threat,” Olson says.

In almost 2 decades in school administration, he says he has never experienced something like this

“I’d like to believe that this is a rare instance, but you know of course we have to prepare for the worst and so this is one of those things where you prepare.”

Based off the recommendations of law enforcement, school administration decided to cancel all in-person classes, and hold an e-learning day.

“We thought that that was best for relationships when you’re dealing with a very stressful time, having that connection between the kids and the staff is really important,” says Olson.

Bemidji officers and detectives worked into the early morning hours Wednesday determining who made the threat. It came as several text-to-911 messages.

During the search, involving several 3rd party cellular re-sellers, officers were able to trace the number to a Bemidji home.

A juvenile male was arrested for felony terroristic threats.

Classes will resume as normal starting Wednesday. Olson credits the relationship Bemidji area schools has with law enforcement for the quick return to normalcy.

“I do believe that it was a combination of not only the SROs embedded in our schools which creates a natural partnership, but also we meet on a fairly regular basis with law enforcement to discuss all things school safety,” he says.

