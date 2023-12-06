WHO releases free e-course and toolkit for healthcare providers about treating abused women

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You likely know a woman who’s been a victim of some form of violence. The World Health Organization says globally, 1 in 3 women have been victims of violence. A large portion of those crimes are sexual. The CDC says in the US, 1 in 3 women have experienced rape or attempted rape.

When a woman goes to the ER after experiencing a sexual assault, hospitals typically call the Abused Adult Resource Center to respond. Executive Director Michelle Erickson said they responded to nearly 180 sexual abuse cases last year. She said they aren’t called out nearly as often for domestic abuse cases, though.

“We just haven’t had that strong response from the medical field. I think sometimes, again, that people don’t always tell the truth, or they don’t give specifics, so it’s hard for the hospitals to sometimes understand if it is something serious or not,” Erickson said.

The toolkit from the WHO focuses on providing healthcare workers with more knowledge on how to handle possible sexual or domestic abuse cases. It also provides a checklist healthcare workers should go through when collecting evidence.

In Bismarck, typically a nurse from the Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners will be called out to sexual assault cases. They’ve already had specialized training about how to best collect these materials and document injuries so victims aren’t traumatized further.

“Think of if a victim comes into an ER and they just brush it off, or they don’t get them the help they need. Then it’s overlooked and it’s ignored, and that might not ever come forward again,” said Jonnica Norick, the lead forensic nurse for the Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners.

Norick said the way healthcare workers respond can make a huge difference in how well victims are able to heal after being assaulted.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services reports that in 2021, there were nearly 1,200 cases of sexual violence against women in the state.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact the Abused Adult Resource Center or the Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners at either 701-222-8370 or 701-751-4884.

The World Health Organization’s course is available for free on their website.

