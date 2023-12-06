Ventilation issue causes high carbon monoxide readings at Fergus Falls school

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction at Lincoln School in Fergus Falls caused the shut down of the school, a exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) for several staff members.

Superintendent Jeff Drake says on Thursday, November 30, carbon monoxide readings had reached levels over 50ppm (parts per million).

“The issue was caused by inadequate ventilation of the exhaust created by engines used to support the concrete work that was taking place. The CO leaked over the wall separating the construction area and penetrated the school area,” Superintendent Jeff Drake said in a letter to families in the district.

Drake goes on to say that OSHA has established guidelines for CO exposure based on parts per million and length/duration of exposure. Temporarily, we experienced readings between 50 and 70 ppm. The Minnesota OSHA standard for general industry is a time weighted average of 35 ppm taken over a period of 8 hours or a 5-minute ceiling when readings are 200 ppm.

“While the thresholds reported did not meet or exceed either of those OSHA thresholds, steps were taken immediately to resolve the situation,” Drake said.

The superintendent says another CO exposure happened just before noon on Monday, December 4, when a carbon monoxide alarm went off at Lincoln School. Fergus Falls Fire and Police responded and say significant levels of CO were displayed on the detectors.

School staff immediately opened doors to bring in fresh air and the fire department used gas monitoring equipment, which found small readings carbon monoxide in certain parts of the building.

“Some staff complained of headaches and/or feeling lightheaded. CO readings were reported to temporarily reach up to 70 ppm again,” Drake explained.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials decided to close the school as did Children’s Corner Daycare. The Fire Department says parents were notified of the situation and asked to come pick up their children early.

Construction is happening in the north half of the building and the fire department says equipment with fuel combustion engines were being used to complete work. The school district added more carbon monoxide detectors during the construction project to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Fire Department offered to test staff who were working closest to the source and found normal to slightly above normal readings in staff members. According to the National Institute of Health, a normal reading is between 1 to 4% in non-smoking adults and up to 8% in adult smokers. The highest reading was 10%.

“The safety of our students and staff will continue to remain our highest priority. While the presence of ongoing construction at the Lincoln School site does require extra care and attention, all necessary precautions will be utilized to ensure the safety of our children and staff,” Superintendent Drake wrote to families in the district.

Concrete work that was scheduled for later in the week is being rescheduled for a time when students and staff are not in the building. The district says they do not anticipate any additional work that will require combustion engines again until sometime this spring.

Students and staff were back at school on Tuesday, December 5.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include shortness of breath, headaches, or nausea. More severe symptoms can include disorientation, fatigue or confusion.

