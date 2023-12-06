Testing for forever chemicals in water will likely increase your water bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you use a nonstick pan or own anything waterproof, stain proof or fire retardant, then you’ve come in contact with PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

Scientists have found they’re as scary as the nickname sounds and could end up in your drinking water.

So, the federal government wants to crack down.

PFAS stands for Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances. It’s a family of more than 6,000 manmade chemicals, which have proven negative environmental and health impacts. They don’t break down naturally, so they’re stuck in you or the environment forever.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a standard of testing, requiring tap water utilities to report information about the levels of PFAS above four parts per trillion in drinking water.

Environmental Scientist Stacey Herreid said normally, tests are done per million or per billion. Because forever chemicals are so toxic, the government wants to know if it’s present in trace amounts.

North Dakota does not have a standard set. But while testing water might have health benefits, it could end up hitting residents in the wallet.

“This one is a very expensive testing. To test for drinking water for PFAS, they actually have to do two specific tests– a long and short chain for testing, and they’re both extremely expensive,” said Stacey Herreid, a North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality environmental scientist.

Herreid said once the EPA’s rule is finalized, she expects an initial sampling period followed by periodic, routine sampling.

Michelle Klose, Bismarck Public Works director of utility operations, said the testing would likely increase the cost of residents’ water bills.

Herreid said she worries the financial impacts might be hard for our smaller towns to bear.

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality teamed up with source water providers across the state to get an idea of our current levels.

Bismarck came back with no PFAS detected.

For more information or to view the report, visit deq.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.