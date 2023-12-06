Suspect arrested in connection to a threat that shutdown Bemidji schools today

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A boy was arrested and faces possible charges in connection to a threat that closed Bemidji schools today.

According to Bemidji area schools at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, the Bemidji police department notified the school that an unknown individual had sent text messages indicating a specific threat to a school and a staff member in Bemidji on December 6.

In light of the credible threat, the decision was made to close all schools and implement an E-Learning Day.

Bemidji police say after an extensive search police were able to trace the phone number to a residence in Bemidji around 11 p.m. last night where they arrested a boy for felony terroristic threats.

Bemidji schools says there is no longer any threat toward Bemidji area schools.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by ISD 31 Staff, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

