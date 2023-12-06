Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Suspect arrested in connection to a threat that shutdown Bemidji schools today

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(KTTC)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A boy was arrested and faces possible charges in connection to a threat that closed Bemidji schools today.

According to Bemidji area schools at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, the Bemidji police department notified the school that an unknown individual had sent text messages indicating a specific threat to a school and a staff member in Bemidji on December 6.

In light of the credible threat, the decision was made to close all schools and implement an E-Learning Day.

Bemidji police say after an extensive search police were able to trace the phone number to a residence in Bemidji around 11 p.m. last night where they arrested a boy for felony terroristic threats.

Bemidji schools says there is no longer any threat toward Bemidji area schools.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by ISD 31 Staff, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say
Fargoans could vote at the Fargo Civic Center, Fargodome or the Ramada.
Fargo voters reject FARGODOME expansion proposal
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife
Moorhead Police
Man arrested after entering Moorhead family’s home and refusing to leave
Cora Quaderer
Woman pleads guilty to Beltrami County murder

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
E-learning day Wednesday after “credible threat” in Bemidji
Valley Today on KVLY
Fargo fire department investigates early morning fire
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - December 6
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - December 6