Salvation Army red kettle stolen from West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of Christmas giving, the Salvation Army in Fargo has experienced a theft of one of their iconic red kettles.

According to witnesses, two people grabbed the kettle from its stand on the evening of Monday, December 4. The theft of the kettle, which happened just before the Salvation Army driver was set to pick it up shortly after 8:00 p.m., took place at West Acres Mall. The Salvation Army says Mall security and Fargo Police have been notified.

“Sadly, this happens occasionally, but we are especially glad that no one was adversely affected, and we can move forward with our Christmas campaign with hopes of meeting our kettle goal by year’s end,” said Major Abe Tamayo. “The people we serve are in severe need and those funds are critical to our operating budget, in order to meet those needs.”

Tamayo says they hope the bell ringing effort can bring in $450,000 of their $950,000 overall goal for the 2023 season, which is a significant part of their yearly fundraising efforts.

