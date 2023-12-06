Opening day for Jersey Mike’s Subs in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Wednesday is opening day for a new sandwich shop in Moorhead. Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open in the newly remodeled Southmoor Square on the southeast corner of 8th Street and I-94.

Jersey Mike’s is known for their freshly-sliced meats and cheeses piled high on bread that’s baked in-store. They are open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week at 814 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

For the grand opening, franchise owners Andrew J. Hofer and Timothy J. Hofer are holding a fundraiser from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10 to support Matthew’s Voice Project. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Matthew’s Voice Project in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Jersey Mike’s is also hiring, if you are passionate about customer service and connecting with the community, you can apply here.

