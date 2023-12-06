Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Opening day for Jersey Mike’s Subs in Moorhead

Jersey Mike's Subs located at 814 30th Ave. S., in Moorhead.
Jersey Mike's Subs located at 814 30th Ave. S., in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Wednesday is opening day for a new sandwich shop in Moorhead. Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open in the newly remodeled Southmoor Square on the southeast corner of 8th Street and I-94.

Jersey Mike’s is known for their freshly-sliced meats and cheeses piled high on bread that’s baked in-store. They are open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week at 814 30th Avenue South in Moorhead.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

For the grand opening, franchise owners Andrew J. Hofer and Timothy J. Hofer are holding a fundraiser from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10 to support Matthew’s Voice Project. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Matthew’s Voice Project in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Jersey Mike’s is also hiring, if you are passionate about customer service and connecting with the community, you can apply here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargoans could vote at the Fargo Civic Center, Fargodome or the Ramada.
Fargo voters reject FARGODOME expansion proposal
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say
E-Learning day Wednesday for Bemidji students
E-learning day Wednesday after “credible threat” in Bemidji
Moorhead Police
Man arrested after entering Moorhead family’s home and refusing to leave
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife

Latest News

Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Ventilation issue causes high carbon monoxide readings at Fergus Falls school
Handcuffs
Suspect arrested in connection to a threat that shutdown Bemidji schools today
Valley Today on KVLY
E-learning day Wednesday after “credible threat” in Bemidji
Valley Today on KVLY
Fargo fire department investigates early morning fire