Near Record Warmth is Here Today & Thursday!

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Here come the warm temperatures! We are still looking at warm, well-above average highs by Wednesday with some areas seeing high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a southerly breeze. Thursday, temperatures will be nearly as warm with more sun and less wind. Both days will see highs and lows near daily records. There is a chance for some showers to develop by Thursday evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: A wintry mix moves in with an approaching low pressure system overnight Thursday into early Friday, leading to what may be a slippery morning commute with temperatures near freezing. Windy, as well, with 30+ mph gusts. This could lead to low visibility where snow/mix is falling. Be sure to monitor the forecast as Friday nears.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler again for the rest of the weekend but still above average in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching for another chance of light snow headed our way Monday. Temperatures will also be colder with most in the 20s to near 30. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s for most through Wednesday. Thursday - Friday, there are signals for another warm up into the 30s and 40s, but that is quite a ways out.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Breezy. Low: Rising to 32 by 7AM. High: 53

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance showers late. Low: 31 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers/mix. Gusty winds. Low: 35 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. Low: 24 High: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 20 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 29

