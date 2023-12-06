Near-Record Warmth Again Thursday!

WEDNESDAY EVENING - THURSDAY: What a wonderfully nice day! We had filtered sunshine for most of the afternoon, but even without full sun, temperatures warmed up into the 50s for many areas within and west of the Red River. Thursday, temperatures will be nearly as warm with more sun and less wind. Records will be challenged again in many areas with regards to both warmest morning lows and warmest afternoon highs. There is a chance for some light showers to develop by Thursday evening as our next system approaches for our First Alert Weather Day Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Model data is coming into better agreement on the track of this system, with the low taking a more north route. This means we will be more impacted by precipitation associated with the passing fronts rather than under the low, changing timing. We will see an initial round of light rain Thursday night/early Friday, though we will likely have a layer of dry air to overcome, meaning very light precip, if any, makes it to the surface initially. Expect a small break in the morning in the warm sector before a cold front brings the chance for snow in the second half of the day through Friday night. Accumulation still appears low, but slick roads and low visibility is possible in areas with falling snow and wind. Be sure to monitor the forecast as Friday nears.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 20s and low 30s. There may be some snow that continues east into Saturday morning, depending on how fast or slow the cold front moves through. It looks blustery still on Saturday as well. Teens to kick off Sunday with highs near 30 in Fargo.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching for another chance of light snow headed our way Monday. Temperatures will also be colder with most in the 20s to near 30. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s for most through Wednesday. Thursday - Friday, there are signals for another warm up into the 30s and 40s! The extended forecast continues to look pretty dry as well.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance showers late. Low: 31 High: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance PM showers/mix. Gusty winds. Low: 35 High: 42

Saturday: Slight chance lingering AM snow. Partly cloudy and cooler. Blustery. Low: 24 High: 32

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 20 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 29

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 33

