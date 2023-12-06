Cooking with Cash Wa
Man injured after Moorhead house fire

Moorhead House Fire
Moorhead House Fire(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead fire crews were busy fighting a fire at a home Tuesday afternoon. The call came in around 3:45 PM to 323 16th Street North.

Our team at the scene reports smoke coming out the back and front of the home. The fire also melted a connector for a power line, causing it to fall.

Only one person was in the home at the time. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

