Man behind bars in Pembina Co. after stealing vehicle from Fargo dealership

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is behind bars in Pembina Co. after stealing a vehicle from a Fargo dealership.

Court documents say law enforcement was tipped off by a reliable source that Jason Duerr had a stolen vehicle on Dec. 4.

The source allegedly told law enforcement Duerr told them about the theft of the 2023 RAM Promaster Hi Roof 3500.

A sheriff’s deputy went to ask Duerr about it, and Duerr said he had taken it but was going to return it.

Court documents show Duerr told the deputy he had used narcotics accompanied by “Skin Walkers”. They say he displayed erratic behavior and continually had conversations with himself.

Pembina County officials got in touch with Fargo Police who said Duerr matched the description of who burglarized and stole the van from a Fargo dealership the night prior.

He was arrested and is booked in the Pembina County Jail.

Duerr was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Stolen Property and Felony Preventing Arrest

While in the jail for booking, court documents say, Duerr threatened to kill his arresting deputy several times. For that, Duerr is also facing a Felony Terrorizing charge.

