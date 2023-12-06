Law enforcement responding to multiple swatting incidents across Minnesota

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving emailed bombing and shooting threats made today to schools and Jewish facilities. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real.

As of 3:45 p.m. at least 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities in Minnesota have reported receiving these messages. The language in each threat is almost identical. Investigators have determined that an individual and address identified in the threats have no known involvement in these swatting incidents.

The BCA’s Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation.

At this time, other states are not reporting similar widespread swatting attempts today.

We remind students and communities to notify local law enforcement and school resource officers about suspected threats to schools, and to contact the BCA through our See It Say It Send It app.

Learn more and download the app: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/Pages/bca-tip-app.aspx.

Swatting involves making a prank threat in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.

