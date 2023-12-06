Fargo man arrested, accused of breaking into stranger’s apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars, accused of breaking into an apartment. Police say it happened Tuesday at 7:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue South.

The officers say they found a man in the apartment who did not live there and arrested him for burglary. The man was identified as Demetrius Grice-Butler, a 26-year-old Fargo resident.

The tenant was home at the time of the break-in. The tenant did not know Grice-Butler. An altercation between the tenant and Grice-Butler left Grice Butler with injuries. The tenant received minor injuries in the altercation but declined medical treatment at the scene.

Grice-Butler was taken to a local medical facility where he was medically cleared to be booked into the Cass County Jail.

