Fargo fire department investigates early morning fire

10-hundred block of 7th Ave S.
10-hundred block of 7th Ave S.(KVLY)
By Ashlyn Hill
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is investigating the cause of a small fire in a South Fargo alley.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. from the 10-hundred block of 7th Ave S on Wednesday December, 6th.

Crews found some paper and an air compressor on fire in the alley, but no other property damaged. No word yet on a cause as officials continue the investigation.

