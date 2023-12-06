Fargo fire department investigates early morning fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is investigating the cause of a small fire in a South Fargo alley.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. from the 10-hundred block of 7th Ave S on Wednesday December, 6th.

Crews found some paper and an air compressor on fire in the alley, but no other property damaged. No word yet on a cause as officials continue the investigation.

