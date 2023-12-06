E-learning day Wednesday after “credible threat” in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. Valley News Live) - All ISD 31 schools will be having an E-Learning day on Wednesday, December 6th.

In a message to students and families, Superintendent Jeremy Olson says:

At approximately 9:45 PM today (Tuesday), I was informed by law enforcement of a credible threat made against an ISD 31 school. As a result of this credible threat, law enforcement has advised the district not to hold classes tomorrow. We will transition to an e-learning day for all district schools.

The Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Area Schools will collaborate together to provide information by tomorrow afternoon.

Bemidji Area Schools takes the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and is taking this step to keep our students and staff safe.

Valley News Live will release details of the threat when they become available.

