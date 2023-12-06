Cooking with Cash Wa
Deer rescue on Lake Bemidji

A crowd gathered around the lake Wednesday to watch crews work to save the buck.
Bemidji, Minn.
Bemidji, Minn.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey and Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A crowd gathered around Lake Bemidji Wednesday morning, as crews worked to rescue a deer stuck out there.

Before rescue crews could reach the deer, the buck started swimming for shore on its own.

A little rattled, it then ran into the side of an SUV. However, it’s not believed to be injured.

The buck went on its way toward Lake Irving.

