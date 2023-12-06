Cooking with Cash Wa
COVID-19, flu, whooping cough, and more are going around

Medical picture
Medical picture(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you or someone you know has been sick lately, you’re not alone.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and a small up-tick in hospitalizations over the last few months.

Minnesota has seen a more pronounced increase, mostly among people over age 75, to about the numbers they saw through much of 2022.

Influenza is also starting the catch on, though numbers typically don’t rise much until after the holidays, and the CDC lists North Dakota in the moderate-to-high transmission category.

Local health officials say if you have a fever, cough, or stuffy nose, your best bet is to stay home.

And you should see a doctor if you have a fever that lasts for three days or more.

