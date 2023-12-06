“Code PLAYOFFS”: Bison ticket drama ahead of game with USD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some ticket drama for NDSU Bison fans hoping to attend Saturday’s FCS quarterfinal matchup against South Dakota in Vermillion.

USD originally planned an early access event for their season-ticket holders and boosters, but some Bison fans figured out the password. It was simply the word “playoffs”. (It appears some fans are now making tee shirts reflecting this to wear to the game.)

They shared it on social media and started buying the tickets for themselves. Not long after, Bison fans received an email from the South Dakota ticket office stating their tickets were canceled and fans would be issued a refund.

By this afternoon, the regularly priced tickets were sold out though there are still hundreds of tickets available on re-sell sites.

Right now, tickets are going for up to $224. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 PM at the Dakotadome.

