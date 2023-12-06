Applications available for specialty crop grants

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that applications are now being accepted for 2024 Specialty Crop Grants.

“Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants,” Goehring said. “We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships.”

North Dakota has not yet received an allocation amount from USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service but is expected to receive it in the next few months. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) will distribute the funds through a competitive grant process.

Eligible applications include enhancing food safety; pest and disease control; developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops; and increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops. Projects that directly benefit specific, commercial products or profit a single organization, institution or individual are not eligible.

The USDA defines specialty crops as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops.” Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans, dry peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Goehring said an information manual with application instructions, scoring criteria and an application template can be found on NDDA’s website: https://www.ndda.nd.gov/scbgp.

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Applications will then be reviewed, scored, ranked and provided to Agriculture Commissioner Goehring to determine which applications will be forwarded to USDA for final approval in May of 2024.

Projects funded by the grants start Oct. 1, 2024, and must be completed by Sept. 30, 2026.

Goehring said persons needing more information should contact Deanna Gierszewski at (701) 328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.

