2 dozen Minnesota schools, 9 Jewish facilities receive fake threats of violence

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than two dozen Minnesota schools and nine Jewish facilities had swatting emails made against them on Wednesday.

Swatting is a prank that attempts to draw a large law enforcement presence to a specific address.

According to the Minnesota BCA, as of 3:45 p.m., 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities across the state received emails containing bombing and shooting threats.

Authorities investigated and they say none of the incidents have turned out to be real or credible.

According to the BCA, the public schools and Jewish facilities in the following Minnesota cities reported receiving swatting emails:

  • Aitkin
  • Anoka
  • Bemidji
  • Brainerd
  • Champlin
  • Circle Pines
  • Columbia Heights
  • Crosby
  • Detroit Lakes
  • Duluth
  • Frazee-Vergas
  • Fridley
  • Mendota Heights
  • Minneapolis
  • Minnetonka
  • Rochester
  • Spring Lake Park
  • St. Francis
  • Anoka County

The BCA says you should always notify police if you see anything suspicious.

This comes after the Bemidji High School had a separate, credible threat which led to the arrest of a boy Wednesday.

