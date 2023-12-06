2 dozen Minnesota schools, 9 Jewish facilities receive fake threats of violence

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than two dozen Minnesota schools and nine Jewish facilities had swatting emails made against them on Wednesday.

Swatting is a prank that attempts to draw a large law enforcement presence to a specific address.

According to the Minnesota BCA, as of 3:45 p.m., 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities across the state received emails containing bombing and shooting threats.

Authorities investigated and they say none of the incidents have turned out to be real or credible.

According to the BCA, the public schools and Jewish facilities in the following Minnesota cities reported receiving swatting emails:

Aitkin

Anoka

Bemidji

Brainerd

Champlin

Circle Pines

Columbia Heights

Crosby

Detroit Lakes

Duluth

Frazee-Vergas

Fridley

Mendota Heights

Minneapolis

Minnetonka

Rochester

Spring Lake Park

St. Francis

Anoka County

The BCA says you should always notify police if you see anything suspicious.

This comes after the Bemidji High School had a separate, credible threat which led to the arrest of a boy Wednesday.

