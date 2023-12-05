Woman pleads guilty to Beltrami County murder

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A woman has pleaded guilty to murder for what was first investigated as a camper fire in Beltrami County, Minn.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says Cora Lee Quaderer pleaded guilty to a single count of 1st Degree Murder.

Back on August 30, 2022, authorities responded to a call for a camper on fire off Kappes Lane, near Cass Lake. Once the fire was out, they found the body of a man inside. Court documents reveal that man was Roy Lovelace Sr.

During their investigation, law enforcement learned that Cora Quaderer had been arguing with the victim outside of the camper before the fire. They say witnesses observed Quaderer pour gasoline onto the camper and proceeded to light it on fire while the victim was still inside.

Brooklyn Center police eventually found Quaderer at a gas station in Brooklyn Center, MN.

During the plea hearing, Quaderer admitted in open court that the evidence against her was enough for a jury to find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Quaderer was immediately sentenced to life in prison, and remanded to the Commissioner of Corrections.

