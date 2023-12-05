Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Fire and Police Department to host fifth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

Battle of Badges blood drive
Battle of Badges blood drive(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department and Police Department are set to face off against each other in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition.

Partnered with Vitalant, the two departments host a blood drive and see who can motivate the most people to donate blood. During the drive, donors will choose which department they would like their blood donation to go toward.

Last year, Team Law took home the trophy.

Fire Chief Dan Fuller says, “This event is a great opportunity for our departments to engage with the community through friendly competition. Our first responders see firsthand the impacts that blood donors have in saving lives when tragedy strikes.”

The drive will run from from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, and 8:30 a.m. to1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the West Fargo Conference Center.

To sign up for Wednesday’s blood drive, visit this link, Thursday’s blood drive, use this link and for Friday’s blood drive sign up here.

