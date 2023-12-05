Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
If you see Ruby or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call her owner Jason...
West Fargo family looking for missing service dog
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of...
George Santos is offering personalized videos for $200
Expelled congressman George Santos hasn't wasted any time working to monetize his situation....
What's next for George Santos?
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant