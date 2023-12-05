Voters to decide fate of Fargodome expansion Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a special election Tuesday, voters in Fargo will decide on a major renovation and expansion project at the Fargodome.

More space, more bathrooms, better concessions and a 90,000 square-foot convention center.

“We can’t really wait much longer to do something with the Fargodome,” Doug Restemayer with Fargodome Reimagined said. “The time is now. The longer we wait, the more expensive it will become.”

The Fargodome expansion comes with a $140 million price tag. Tax payers would foot the bill, at least a portion of it.

“No one likes a tax increase, but it’s a quarter of one percent,” Restemayer said. “It doesn’t apply to groceries.”

A yes vote brings Fargo’s sales tax to 7.75%. It would also bump the lodging tax up 3%.

“The convention center is essentially being paid for by non-Fargo citizens,” Restemayer said.

In a Valley News Live poll, 68% of people said they don’t support the project. An overwhelming number of commenters said money is tight, and questioned what they’d get out of it.

“Where would Fargo be without the Fargodome? Just think about that,” Restemayer said.

Officials argue new jobs and a boost in tourism will be well worth it.

“We have great momentum in Fargo right now. We’ve got the addition to the airport happening, the diversion is in full swing, we’ve got the Sanford Power Center,” Restemayer said. “There’s a lot of really good things going on.”

If it passes, construction would start around this time next year. If it doesn’t, it’s back to the drawing board.

The measure needs 60% of the vote to pass.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fargodome, the Fargo Civic Center and the Ramada Inn.

