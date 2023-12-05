Temperatures 20+ Degrees Above Average Wed & Thu

TUESDAY EVENING: Areas of dense freezing fog have been stubborn to break today, leaving many locations with reduced visibility and chilly conditions! As we head into the evening hours, we’ll see our winds begin to increase out of the south along a warm front that will move through the region. These warmer winds will quickly wipe away any remaining fog. Clouds will increase during the evening and overnight hours. We’ll see our lowest temperatures for Wednesday around midnight as temperatures will increase after midnight with the aforementioned increase in southerly winds. By 7am, when we’d typically see our lowest temperatures, our temperatures will be in the lower 30s across most of the region with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Here come the warm temperatures! We are still looking at warm, well-above average highs by Wednesday with some areas seeing high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a southerly breeze. Thursday, temperatures will be nearly as warm with more sun and less wind. There is a chance for some showers to develop by Thursday evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: A wintry mix moves in with an approaching low pressure system overnight Thursday into early Friday, leading to what may be a slippery morning commute with temperatures near freezing. Windy, as well, with 30+ mph gusts. This could lead to low visibility where snow/mix is falling. Be sure to monitor the forecast as Friday nears.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler again for the rest of the weekend but still above average in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching for another chance of light snow headed our way Monday. Temperatures will also be colder with most in the 20s to near 30. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s for most through Wednesday. Thursday - Friday, there are signals for another warm up into the 30s and 40s, but that is quite a ways out.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Breezy. Low: Rising to 32 by 7AM. High: 53

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance showers late. Low: 31 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers/mix. Gusty winds. Low: 35 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. Low: 24 High: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 20 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 29

