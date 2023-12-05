Porch pirates strike in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Michael Weir is one of the 44 million Americans who’ve had a package stolen from their porch, in just the last three months. You can find our previous reporting on the issue here.

“It’s a really ballsy move for them to do it you know,” he says.

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 30, he and his wife were expecting a delivery, but when they checked their front porch, nothing was there. Weir thought he did everything right. He and his wife were tracking their packages online, had the front porch light on and had a doorbell camera in plain sight.

“They came from down the alley here, the truck pulled up here, unloaded the presents here on the porch, they pulled across the street and they came running across the street from that driveway grabbed the packages and took off,” Weir explains.

When Weir first saw the footage he says, “Oh, I thought they were as dumb as a box of rocks, because the guy bent over and his hoodie went down over his face and he pulled his hoodie up right in front of the doorbell.”

However, when Weir tried talking to the police, things didn’t go as smoothly.

Weir explains, “He said, ‘I don’t have time for this, I gotta go,’ so he left.”

Weir says the theives stole an expensive order of coffee, an anniversary present his son sent him from California and a Christmas present from his wife, that turned out to be a sweater. Their neighbor found in the alley and returned to them.

“I’m glad they didn’t get my wife’s chemo meds,” adds Weir.

Weir’s wife has stage four cancer and gets her medication delivered every 28 days, so he hopes the thieves get caught before they have a chance to do something like this again.

Weir says, “Well, I hope these people get put away I mean you gotta teach these guys a lesson we’re not taking any bull crap from any of these kids anymore.”

Weir says in addition to talking with an officer in-person he also emailed fargo police, but they never got back to him.

Fargo Police Department told us this evening, they got a call from Weir about the theft, but never received an offical online report from him.

For most crimes, FPD asks you go to their website, then scroll down to “submit a police report online”.

