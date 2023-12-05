One hospitalized after house fire in North Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the hospital after a house caught on fire in Moorhead.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. to 16th Street in North Moorhead. Multiple units responded and they were able to put out the fire.

Fire crews tell Valley News Live one adult male was inside the home at the time, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause and extent of damage is unclear at this time.

