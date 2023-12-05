New Minnesota State Seal finalist selected

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The State Emblems Redesign Commission has selected and approved “design S224″ as the finalist for the next official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota.

With the approval vote, the loon will be featured on the seal. While the design itself is final, certain aspects of the seal may still be modified including dates, language, design of the stars, and color of the loon’s eye.

The words L’Étoile du Nord are on the finalist design. It is a French phrase meaning “The Star of the North”.

The vote to move forward with the design was unanimous.

The group will meet again Tuesday, December 12 to discuss modifications to the state seal.

This emblem features the state bird in a pose that signifies pride and energy. The waves symbolize our abundance of lakes. The wild rice, our state grain, represents agriculture of today and of Native American tribes. The pine trees represent our forests and land. 19 stars fill the sky to represent MN as the 19th state to join the union after the original 13. The large North Star represents Minnesota. Elements from the previous seal are used: the circular shape, similar typography and radial pattern. This symbol represents the abundance of natural resources that are the foundation of the economy and vitality of Minnesota.

Commissioners are also still working to create Minnesota’s next state flag. Currently six finalists are being used as the basis for the flag.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and to design a new official state flag for Minnesota no later than January 1, 2024.

