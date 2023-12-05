Cooking with Cash Wa
Multiple crews responded to structure fire inside former bank building in Mantador, ND

(WAGM)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mantador, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a structure fire on Main Street in Mantador, North Dakota.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just before 4 p.m. on Monday, December 4. Crews arrived to a fire coming from inside the former bank building which was originally built in the early 20th century.

It took fire crews approximately one hour to extinguish the flames, and extent of damage is yet to be determined.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it originated from the basement, and might be linked to a wood burning stove.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reminds you during the cold season to make sure your fireplaces, wood stoves, and other similar equipment are maintained properly, and flues and pipes are clean and unobstructed.

