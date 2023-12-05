Morning Fog, then Watching for Wednesday Warm-up

TUESDAY: Areas of dense freezing fog this morning with some frosty spots. Some fog may be stubborn and slow to diminish by Tuesday afternoon. Highs today warm into the 30s for most, low 40s in the James River Valley, with sunshine developing as fog clears. South breeze developing in the evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Here comes the heat! We are still looking to warm well-above average by Wednesday with some areas seeing high temperatures in the low 50s after temperatures continually rise Tuesday night into the afternoon Wednesday! Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a gusty south wind. Thursday, temperatures will be nearly as warm with more sun and less wind. There is a chance for some showers to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: A wintry mix moves in with an approaching low pressure system overnight Thursday into early Friday, leading to what may be a slippery morning commute with temperatures near freezing. Windy, as well, with 30+ mph gusts. This could lead to low visibility where snow/mix is falling. Be sure to monitor the forecast as Friday nears.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler again for the rest of the weekend but still above average in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching for another chance of light snow headed our way Monday. Temperatures will also be colder with most in the 20s to near 30. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s for most through Wednesday. Thursday - Friday, there are signals for another warm up into the 30s and 40s, but that is quite a ways out.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Foggy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 17 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Breezy. Low: Rising to 32 by 7AM. High: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers late. Low: 29 High: 49

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers/mix. Low: 32 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. Low: 25 High: 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 20 High: 31

