MnDOT’s name a snowplow contest returns for fourth year

MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest
MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest(KTTC)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. Paul, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows in the state.

Past winners include names like Plowy McPlowFace, Blader Tot Hotdish, Han Snowlo and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

MnDOT encourages people to submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed snowplow name ideas on the agency’s website. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 15, at noon.

This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

  • Each person may only submit one name.
  • Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
  • Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
  • Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
  • Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners on our Name a Snowplow website.

MnDOT staff will review all the submissions, select some of the best ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2024. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district!

