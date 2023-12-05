Minnesota Twins Community Fund unveils special license plate

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Twins Community Fund today unveiled its special license plate design, providing Minnesotans a new way to showcase their fandom.

Beginning January 1, 2024, the plates will be available for purchase online at drive.mn.gov or in person at Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services locations throughout the state. The plates will be shipped to the customer whether purchased online or in person.

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund special license plate features the interlocking “TC” logo and the bold new “M and North Star” mark, along with a proud declaration that “This is Twins Territory.”

In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, the Twins’ special plates require an annual $30 contribution to the 501c3 nonprofit Minnesota Twins Community Fund; all proceeds will support the fund’s mission to enrich communities by supporting the healthy development of children and families.

“We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth,” said Kristin Rortvedt, the executive director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Twins’ senior director of community engagement. “The important dollars raised through these plates are a direct investment in our next generation, enabling the Twins Community Fund to use the games of baseball and softball to inspire not just great athletes, but great humans.”

The Minnesota Twins’ license plate follows the passage of bipartisan state legislation in May 2023 that allows the philanthropic foundations of Minnesota’s professional sports teams to pursue special license plates.

