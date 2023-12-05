Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota man will face no jail time after crashing into NDDOT worker

NDDOT WORKER HIT
NDDOT WORKER HIT(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to driving recklessly after crashing into a plow, a pickup, and eventually pinning a North Dakota Department of Transportation worker against a median cable barrier.

The crash happened along I-94 near Mapleton, ND, on November 23, 2022. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure. An additional DOT truck was blocking the left lane of I-94 where the roadwork was happening to provide safety to the DOT workers.

Authorities say Hart disregarded the advanced warning signs and failed to move out of the left lane, striking the plow, truck and crashing into the median pinning the NDDOT worker.

The NDDOT worker was freed by another worker on the site before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He survived the crash.

Charles Hart, 63, of White Bear Lake, was sentenced to almost a year of unsupervised probation and is ordered to pay $250 in fees. He will not serve any jail time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

