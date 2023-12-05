Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested after entering Moorhead family’s home and refusing to leave

Moorhead Police
Moorhead Police(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, man was arrested after allegedly breaking into someone’s home in Moorhead and refusing to leave.

Barnabas Varnier Harris is charged in Clay County Court with drug possession, obstructing the legal process, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Law enforcement responded to a home in Moorhead just before 1:00 a.m. on December 3 for a report of a man, later identified as Barnabas Harris, who had entered a home and wouldn’t leave. The caller said he didn’t know Harris and his children were home with him when Harris came into the house.

When officers arrived, they also asked Harris to leave, but say he refused. According to court documents, two officers tried to pull Harris out of the house, but he was pulling away and yelling at the officers. The officers took Harris to the ground to get him into handcuffs, but say Harris kicked both of them while yelling expletives.

“At one point, [Harris] attempted to eat a carton of cigarettes that were on the floor next to him. A substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine was later found in the carton,” court documents state.

More officers arrived to help detain Harris and he was brought to the Clay County Jail.

The methamphetamine weighed 1.1 grams, and court records say jail staff found more suspected methamphetamine in Harris’ wallet.

He made his first court appearance on December 5, where a judge set bon at $20,000 with conditions. He’s able to be released by posting $200 cash and abiding by other court instructions.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast
Deputies, tactical units in Clark County standoff
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Theives stole packages off a front porch moments after they were delivered.
Porch pirates strike in Fargo

Latest News

MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest
MnDOT’s name a snowplow contest returns for fourth year
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 5
Minnesota Twins Community Fund license plate
Minnesota Twins Community Fund unveils special license plate