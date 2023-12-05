Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested and faces charges after court documents say he choked a woman and then threatened her and her son with a knife.

Police say they were called to a disturbance on December 1 just after 7 p.m.

According to court documents the victim had placed her boyfriend Deshun Jones’ things outside of the door and when she wouldn’t let him in to return a garage door opener things escalated and he began slamming his things on the ground.

Documents state Deshun then pulled a knife on her son when he approached him asking him what he was doing there. The victim then ran out to confront Deshun, he then threatened her with the knife.

Court documents state that the argument between the victim and Deshun started earlier in the morning at a storage unit where Deshun charged at the victim and then “choked her out.”

Police say the victim had red marks on her left cheek but when asked how she got them she told police she didn’t even know they were there.

Police eventually located Deshun at a Motel 6. He was arrested for terrorizing and transported to the Cass County jail.

