Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast
Deputies, tactical units in Clark County standoff
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Smashed car windows in Fargo
Fargo woman looking for answers after she says her vehicle’s windows were smashed twice in a month

Latest News

Police Lights
Man arrested after allegedly choking and threatening a woman and her son with a knife
Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee in jail after what family says was a self-defense shooting at work