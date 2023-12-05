Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Noem on budget: ‘Let’s talk about the Big Three’

FY 2025 proposed budget focuses on education, health and state workers
Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to state lawmakers Tuesday, outlining her proposed budget for fiscal...
Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to state lawmakers Tuesday, outlining her proposed budget for fiscal year 2025.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the majority of South Dakota legislators agree, teachers, healthcare providers, and state workers could see a 4 percent pay raise. That is what Gov. Kristi Noem proposed in her budget message to a joint session of the Legislature Tuesday in Pierre.

“We have to take care of our people first,” the governor stressed. “We must address our responsibilities first before we consider special interest projects.”

  • Schools - $46.5 million
  • Healthcare providers - $26 million
  • State workforce - $20.6 million

Noem said her budget addresses teachers’ salaries, invests in childhood literacy, and sets children up for careers in the future.

State law requires education to be raised at the rate of inflation or 3 percent, whichever is lower. Noem opted to push for 4 percent to give teachers a pay raise. The governor said teacher pay raises have not kept up with what the state invests in public schools.

When it comes to healthcare, Noem wants a 4 percent hike for nursing homes, community service providers, and developmental disability providers.

The raise for state workers is an attempt to retain and attract people to public service.

However, there won’t be as much money as in recent years. The state collection of sales tax is ahead of legislative estimates but down from the previous fiscal year. Still, the governor wants the sales tax break put into law earlier this year to continue. It is set to expire in 2027 but Noem wants a permanent cut.

One approach to saving money is to pay upfront for projects, such as the men’s prison in Sioux Falls and the women’s prison in Rapid City.

“By funding all of these infrastructure projects, we avoid having to bond for those needs. That means that we don’t incur debt – debt that our kids will be responsible for paying off in the future,” the governor claimed.

Noem requested just under $7.3 billion in spending from federal, state, and other sources for fiscal year 2025, almost $100 million less than the legislature appropriated for FY 2024. Last year’s budget came in at $7.4 billion, with just under half of that federal funds.

The state Legislature will begin crunching the numbers when the next session begins Jan. 9. The state has had a balanced budget for 134 years and Noem says that tradition will continue for another year.

“No matter what uncertainties may lie ahead, one thing is certain: South Dakota will budget responsibly and conservatively,” the governor concluded.

You can view the governor’s entire budget address below, or click on this link for a transcript.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast
Theives stole packages off a front porch moments after they were delivered.
Porch pirates strike in Fargo
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Medical Insurance
COVID-19, flu, whooping cough, and more are going around
George Tibert
Update: Case dismissed against man accused of firing shots at Walsh County home
Bison ticket drama
“Code PLAYOFFS”: Bison ticket drama ahead of game with USD
Moorhead House Fire
Man injured after Moorhead house fire
Fargo man arrested, accused of breaking into stranger’s apartment