Fargodome special election: voters share their opinions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Tuesday, Dec. 5, Fargo residents decide whether the Fargodome will receive funding from the community to renovate and expand its facility. It’s a $140 million question.

Our Valley News Live poll the past couple weeks asked voters if they support the expansion. Nearly 70% of people replied, “No”. But at the polls, the only people willing to speak with us, were those voting yes.

For example, Tom Espel, who has lived in Fargo long enough that he saw the Fargodome built in 1992.

He says, “Well it’s a great facility that gets a lot of use, but needs some updating and some additional features.”

Vonnie Sanders has lived in the Fargo Moorhead area her whole life and says she’s voting yes.

She says, “I’m kind of selfish, I like the events and activities that the dome brings into the town.”

Another lifelong resident of the area, John Boulger, says he’s voting yes as well.

He says, “Well, I think that if you’ve got a community that’s in good financial shape and generating money, it tends to get spread around, so I think it will be good for everybody.”

Not everyone in Fargo is in favor of adding the 0.25% sales tax or the 3% lodging tax. Another sticking point for some voters is that the Fargodome wouldn’t have any additional seating with the remodel. Instead, it would be the addition of a 90,000 square-foot conference center.

Boulger says, “A lot of that money will be paid by people coming in from out of town with the hotel tax.”

Espel adds, “I think a convention center addition to this community will be a much needed service that can add value to the whole region.”

If approved construction on the project would start in the winter of 2024.

“I hope the people of Fargo support the sales tax for the renovations and expansion of the fargo dome,” says Espel.

Voting for the Fargodome expansion takes place until 7 pm at the Fargodome, the Fargo Civic Center downtown, and the Ramada on 13th Ave. S.

