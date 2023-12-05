Domestic violence convicts seek Second Amendment rights in US Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court is back hearing arguments, and one of the most controversial cases, U.S. versus Rahimi, deals with Second Amendment rights for those convicted of domestic violence.

Rahimi says that even though he has a conviction, he still has the right to own a gun, but others say this could endanger victims of domestic violence.

For Brandon Charvat, owner of Mandan Sporting Goods, guns are a way of life. He believes anyone without a violent gun conviction should have the right to own one.

“It’s been our right since our forefathers put it in as an amendment. There should be nobody that should try and take that away or infringe on it,” said Charvat.

Kayla Jones with CAWS, a domestic violence coalition, said if domestic violence perpetrators are allowed to have guns that could escalate those situations.

“It does increase the risk of fatality in victims,” said Jones.

Charvat said it’s not the guns that make the decisions but rather the person behind the gun. He said more background and medical history checks could help solve violent situations. He said if the domestic violence situation doesn’t involve a gun, the perpetrator should be allowed to have one.

“If he hit her or didn’t, or pushed her or whatever it takes to get a domestic violence, and that could have been 20 years ago or 25 years ago, that prohibits you for the rest of your life,” said Charvat.

Crisis centers in the state served more than 6,000 domestic violence victims last year. Guns were used in 19 percent of cases where weapons were reported.

“Whether that was a threat to maintain control or another scenario,” said Jones.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release its opinion on the case in May or June.

Those experiencing domestic violence can find help and resources at the Abused Adult Resource at 701-222-8370.

