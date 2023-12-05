Cooking with Cash Wa
Bed bugs found at Austin High School

Austin High School sign 12/5/23
Austin High School sign 12/5/23(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin High School officials have confirmed that bed bugs were discovered in the high school.

Austin school officials said the incident was confined to an isolated area.

School officials said they are “committed to maintaining the highest cleanliness and safety standards.” Officials said the buildings and grounds department promptly and thoroughly treated this issue, following the best practices and guidelines.

The school said it will continue to monitor the situation, and that regular inspections will be conducted in the treated area, as well as other parts of the school, to try and prevent any recurrence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, bed bugs do not spread disease and are not considered dangerous, although some people can have an allergic reaction.

“They can be in a jacket, they can be on a shoe, anywhere you travel,” Troy Thamez, master technician at Bob the Bug Man, said. “They’re going to be congested to a bed itself, so if you’re going to be having bed bugs at home, that’s where they’re most likely going to be. They’re going to be in a couch, somewhere you’re sitting for long periods of time.”

He said bed bugs can live anywhere from six months to a year.

