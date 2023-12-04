Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo family looking for missing service dog

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family is seeking the public help in finding their service dog that is missing.

The dog’s name is Ruby and she is from the Osgood area.

She only has her red service dog collar on.

The family was told she was seen around the Horace area earlier Sunday evening.

If you see Ruby or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call her owner Jason Larkin at 701-238-3288.

