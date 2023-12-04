United States oil production hits record high for September

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The Energy Information Administration says domestic oil production hit a record high in September.

Figures released last week show the United States produced more than 13.2 million barrels per day. North Dakota contributed more than 1.2 million barrels per day.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said the surge can be attributed to relatively stable oil prices, innovative technology and decisions made months and years in advance.

Ness said regulations from the Biden Administration could negatively impact production on a delayed basis.

“Those results aren’t going to be seen for a number of years down the road, as are leasing decisions that this Biden Administration refuses to continue to lease federal lands,” said Ness.

Ness said oil prices usually trend lower in the winter due to less utilization of energy.

“These are typical seasonal adjustments,” said Ness.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.