Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

United States oil production hits record high for September

Oil wells
Oil wells(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The Energy Information Administration says domestic oil production hit a record high in September.

Figures released last week show the United States produced more than 13.2 million barrels per day. North Dakota contributed more than 1.2 million barrels per day.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said the surge can be attributed to relatively stable oil prices, innovative technology and decisions made months and years in advance.

Ness said regulations from the Biden Administration could negatively impact production on a delayed basis.

“Those results aren’t going to be seen for a number of years down the road, as are leasing decisions that this Biden Administration refuses to continue to lease federal lands,” said Ness.

Ness said oil prices usually trend lower in the winter due to less utilization of energy.

“These are typical seasonal adjustments,” said Ness.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
If you see Ruby or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call her owner Jason...
West Fargo family looking for missing service dog
Excelsior Springs Police released video of a pursuit involving a mobile home on Thanksgiving...
VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

Latest News

George Tibert
Update: Man accused of firing shots at a Walsh County home to remain in jail
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Voters to decide fate of Fargodome expansion Tuesday
Guns at Mandan Sporting Goods
Domestic violence convicts seek Second Amendment rights in US Supreme Court
ST. PAUL, MN
Legislators hold “child-protection” task force