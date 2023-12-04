Temperatures Soar Mid-Week

THIS EVENING - TUESDAY: We began our week with gray skies and areas of fog that lingered into this afternoon. High temperatures, however, were very close to seasonal average for this time of year. We have had a few flakes on radar through the morning and now into this evening, but they have been few and far between just grazing our southern and westernmost counties. Heading into this evening, we will have some slow and steady clearing of the cloud cover. Once again tonight through daybreak we will be watching for areas of dense fog development. This will be freezing fog like the past several days as lows by morning drop into the teens and low 20s. Some fog may be stubborn and slow to diminish by Tuesday afternoon. Highs for our Tuesday warm into the 30s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a but of a south breeze developing in the evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Say “hello” to friends you know, and warmer temperatures! We are still looking to warm well-above average by Wednesday with some areas seeing high temperatures in the low 50s after temperatures continually rise Tuesday night into the afternoon Wednesday! Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a gusty south wind. Thursday, temperatures will be just a pinch cooler than Wednesday but still quite mild with more sun and less wind. There is a chance for some showers to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Light shower chances continue into Friday, and it may come as a mix of rain and snow depending on the temperature profile at your location. The past month or two, we have been very lucky to have great roads and travel conditions. It may get a bit slick with wintry mix, so be sure to monitor the forecast. Behind that system, temperatures will be cooler again for the rest of the weekend but still above average in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: We are watching for another chance of light snow headed our way Monday. Temperatures will also be colder with most in the 20s to near 30. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 20s for most through Wednesday. Thursday - Friday, there are signals for another warm up into the 30s and 40s, but that is quite a ways out.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Foggy. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 17 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Breezy. Low: Rising to 32 by 7AM. High: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers late. Low: 29 High: 49

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers/mix. Low: 32 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A bit breezy. Low: 25 High: 36

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 18 High: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy with chance light snow. Low: 20 High: 31

