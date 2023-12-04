Cooking with Cash Wa
Pure Hockey to open at The Lights in West Fargo

Pure Hockey
Pure Hockey(EPIC Companies)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - EPIC Companies announced Pure Hockey, the largest hockey equipment retailer in the United States, will be coming to the The Lights in West Fargo.

EPIC says Pure Hockey will occupy the 8,000 square-foot space next to the WF Dive Bar and The Lights Event Center on the west side of Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights beginning in the summer of 2024.

The official address is 360 32nd Ave. W, Suite 150, West Fargo, ND 58078. This will be their first retail location to open in North Dakota.

Pure Hockey has been a long-valued partner to many organizations in the area, including West Fargo Youth Hockey, West Fargo Stampede, and Fargo Moorhead Adult Hockey Club, providing team sales services that range from youth learn-to-play packages, to custom uniforms and team gear.

They also offer the largest and most comprehensive selection of hockey equipment featuring the biggest brands in the industry. This includes skates, sticks, protective gear, training, and apparel.

Mike Amundson, Executive Director at West Fargo Events says, “West Fargo Events is excited to have a major hockey retailer putting down roots into our community. With the nationwide reputation of Pure Hockey combined with our busy local hockey and skating activity, there couldn’t be a better match for The Lights Entertainment District.”

