Murky Monday: Fog to Start, Then Light Mix/Snow West

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and a good chance of reaching the lower to middle 40s Wednesday through Friday. These highs would be between 13 and 18 degrees above average for early December. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast, the best chance Sunday night through Monday, but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow/mix. Low: 20 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 19 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Low: 24 High: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 29 High: 46

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM showers. Low: 32 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Low: 25 High: 39

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 21 High: 34

