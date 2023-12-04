Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Murky Monday: Fog to Start, Then Light Mix/Snow West

Very Mild December Week
By Lisa Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and a good chance of reaching the lower to middle 40s Wednesday through Friday. These highs would be between 13 and 18 degrees above average for early December. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast, the best chance Sunday night through Monday, but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow/mix. Low: 20 High: 34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 19 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Low: 24 High: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 29 High: 46

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM showers. Low: 32 High: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A bit breezy. Low: 25 High: 39

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 21 High: 34

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
One arrested after crashing car into Island Park pool
One person is dead after a collision in Becker county
One dead after fatal crash in Becker County
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Moorhead or Friday evening.
One dead after crash near Moorhead
A police vehicle
Vehicle driven by 14-year-old crashes and rolls off a cliff
It was an emotional reunion nearly 2 months in the making for a West Fargo woman and her...
West Fargo woman is reunited with her dogs after nearly two months

Latest News

First Alert StormTeam Weather
Pleasant Start to the Weekend
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 3rd.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday December 3rd. - clipped version
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 2nd.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday December 2nd. - clipped version
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 2nd.
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 2nd. - clipped version